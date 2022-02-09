‘Criticism is fine but hurling insults is unwelcome’: Dali Mpofu hits back at JSC interviews backlash

Advocate Dali Mpofu has hit back at insults over the Judicial Service Commission (JSC) interviews, saying they are unwelcome.

Over the past week, Mpofu’s professionalism as part of the JSC panel has been called into question, with several groups calling for his replacement.

The interviews for the chief justice position took place last week and led to the JSC recommending that President Cyril Ramaphosa appoint Supreme Court of Appeal judge president Mandisa Maya to the position.

Other judges interviewed were acting chief justice Raymond Zondo, Gauteng judge president Dunstan Mlambo and Constitutional Court justice Mbuyiseli Madlanga.

Speaking on 702, Mpofu said constructive criticism is welcome but insults are not.

“Criticism is fine but some people have gone beyond and have been hurling insults and that is obviously unwelcome,” said Mpofu.

“Criticism, evaluation and analysis of the interviews is what robust democracies are all about.”

Mpofu denied that as an advocate and former EFF chairperson, he had an agenda to torpedo the campaigns of the other judges and protected Maya.

He also dismissed claims that he had asked an inappropriate question during an interview, after he asked Mlambo to clear the air on sexual harassment rumours.

“People are free to make their opinions known but anyone who analyses the questions I asked will realise they were structured in a particular way — questions on the post criteria, a question on transformation and a specific question for a specific candidate,” said Mpofu.