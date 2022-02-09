What you said: Politics poisoned Mandisa Maya’s recommendation as next chief justice
TimesLIVE readers believe “politics poisoned the recommendation” to appoint Supreme Court of Appeal president judge Mandisa Maya as chief justice.
Maya was interviewed for the position last week, alongside acting chief justice Raymond Zondo, Constitutional Court justice Mbuyiseli Madlanga and Gauteng judge president Dunstan Mlambo.
After hours of deliberations, the Judicial Service Commission (JSC) recommended Maya for the position.
JSC spokesperson Dali Mpofu said Maya received the majority vote and Mlambo came in second.
Her candidature was widely endorsed by members of the public and several organisations.
During her panel interview on Thursday, Maya said she would work hard to restore public trust in the judiciary and address the challenges faced by courts, including the delay in the release of judgments, which she said could be changed through firm leadership.
The final decision on who will replace former chief justice Mogoeng Mogoeng lies with President Cyril Ramaphosa, who will consult with the JSC and political party leaders represented in the National Assembly.
If appointed, Maya will be SA’s first woman chief justice.
TimesLIVE ran a poll asking whether Ramaphosa should appoint Maya after the recommendation.
Most (51%) readers said “politics poisoned the recommendation to appoint her”, 27% said she was the right candidate, and 21% said they would see who Ramaphosa appoints.
The debate continued on social media.
Bonginkosi Nqulwana wrote: “Justice Maya is our next chief justice.”
Solomzi Matrose said Ramaphosa “must appoint Zondo as chief justice and Maya as deputy chief justice.”
Mphoza Mavimbela said “she should be elected”.
Hlax Hlalele Mahlaela wrote: “People, let’s give justice Raymond Zondo what he deserves. He’s already doing a good job.”
I think he will elect the current acting chief justice, because he has been acting while the former chief justice was on leave, and also he was deputy chief justice and that in a way makes him a candidate with a experience for the job in my opinion.— THIBONOTCH (@THIBONOTCH1) February 7, 2022
Obviously he will go to President Mandisa Maya as per the recommendation of the JSC interview panel— Pule Thamaga (@pulethamaga) February 7, 2022
NO...JUST CAUSE SHE IS A WOMAN DOESN'T MEAN SHE IS THE ONE,,I KNOW WOMAN POWER IS SO ON THE GO BUT SORRY FOR YOU NO,,,ZONDO IS THE RIGHT ONE,,,— Debs (@Debs26067258) February 7, 2022
