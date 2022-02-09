What you said: Politics poisoned Mandisa Maya’s recommendation as next chief justice

TimesLIVE readers believe “politics poisoned the recommendation” to appoint Supreme Court of Appeal president judge Mandisa Maya as chief justice.

Maya was interviewed for the position last week, alongside acting chief justice Raymond Zondo, Constitutional Court justice Mbuyiseli Madlanga and Gauteng judge president Dunstan Mlambo.

After hours of deliberations, the Judicial Service Commission (JSC) recommended Maya for the position.

JSC spokesperson Dali Mpofu said Maya received the majority vote and Mlambo came in second.

Her candidature was widely endorsed by members of the public and several organisations.

During her panel interview on Thursday, Maya said she would work hard to restore public trust in the judiciary and address the challenges faced by courts, including the delay in the release of judgments, which she said could be changed through firm leadership.

The final decision on who will replace former chief justice Mogoeng Mogoeng lies with President Cyril Ramaphosa, who will consult with the JSC and political party leaders represented in the National Assembly.

If appointed, Maya will be SA’s first woman chief justice.

TimesLIVE ran a poll asking whether Ramaphosa should appoint Maya after the recommendation.

Most (51%) readers said “politics poisoned the recommendation to appoint her”, 27% said she was the right candidate, and 21% said they would see who Ramaphosa appoints.