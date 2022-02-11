Report finds malnutrition was major cause of Western Cape seal pup deaths

The hundreds of Cape fur seal pups and sub-adults that died in the Western Cape in September 2021 succumbed to a variety of factors, including malnutrition, and not biotoxins as was previously suspected.

These were the findings presented to the department of forestry, fisheries and environment which, along with the SPCA, had requested the provincial department of agriculture’s state veterinary laboratory to investigate the mortalities and look into the mass deaths in the Elands Bay area of the West Coast. Municipalities recovered or buried more than 1,600 dead seals between September and November.

The 2021 Cape fur seal die-off was the first of its sort since a similar occurrence in 1994/1995.

Post-mortem examinations “found evidence of moderate to severe malnutrition, which led to the poor body condition of the mammals”, the department said.

“Clinical signs, including convulsions seen in the video footage received, suggest possible biotoxin poisoning. As a result, extensive testing for significant parasites and viruses, including distemper and bacterial infections, were conducted on all carcasses. The results have proven either negative or insignificant. All results for biotoxins were negative..