LISTEN | Boffins baffled by thousands of seal deaths
Dwindling fish stocks make malnourished seals more vulnerable to disease
24 October 2021 - 00:00
Marine wildlife experts are baffled by the death of thousands of Cape fur seals on the west coast.
Video footage this week showed seals convulsing and dying in shallow water, with people reporting numerous carcasses between Cape Town and Elands Bay to the north...
