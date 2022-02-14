IIE MSA launches three new hi-tech labs for engineering students

Engineering students are required to design, analyse and test their creations — now engineering students at IIE MSA in Joburg can do so with the latest technology at its three new hi-tech labs fitted with 2022-era digital technology.

The emphasis on laboratories has increased exponentially over the years in the modern engineering curriculum. This increased reliance on laboratory work in the curriculum and teaching methods mean academic institutions require the latest labs. In addition, lab equipment must not be outdated by the standards of today’s fast-paced and innovative technologies.

Working in a lab is the first hands-on experience that an engineering student gets in their career. Successful practical applications carried out by students in engineering labs helps them become more confident about their knowledge and skills.

IIE MSA is an educational brand of the Independent Institute of Education, the largest private higher education institution in SA.

Wihann van Reenen, programme manager of engineering at IIE MSA, says the institute’s newest engineering laboratories are equipped with the latest technological advances in the respective fields of engineering. “This allows students to be acquainted with current digital technologies instead of outdated ones — a distinct advantage when it comes to entering the workforce.”

Neil Manson, head of the School of Engineering, ICT, Science and Health at IIE MSA, believes that as the fourth industrial revolution gains momentum and automation becomes more prevalent, engineers are a critical driving force of the global and local economy.