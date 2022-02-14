South Africa

RECORDED | EFF back at Equality Court for 'Kill the Boer' case

14 February 2022 - 10:20 By TIMESLIVE

The civil case against EFF leader Julius Malema and MP Mbuyiseni Ndlozi continues at the Equality Court.

The civil case against EFF leader Julius Malema and MP Mbuyiseni Ndlozi continues at the Equality Court with lawyers representing AfriForum expected to call two more witnesses to the stand.

The lobby group took the party to court over the singing of the song Shoot the Boer.

