RECORDED | EFF back at Equality Court for 'Kill the Boer' case
14 February 2022 - 10:20
The civil case against EFF leader Julius Malema and MP Mbuyiseni Ndlozi continues at the Equality Court with lawyers representing AfriForum expected to call two more witnesses to the stand.
The lobby group took the party to court over the singing of the song Shoot the Boer.
