WATCH LIVE | Life Esidimeni inquest continues

23 February 2022 - 10:03 By TimesLIVE

The Life Esidimeni inquest stands as a crucial accountability process for a national tragedy that ought never to have happened and should never happen again. 

For the bereaved families to receive closure and justice, the court needs to get into the meat of what happened when mental health patients were transferred from Life Esidimeni facilities to unprepared NGOs, and who should be held accountable for the deaths.

