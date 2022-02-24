South Africa

Your Covid-19 questions answered

What is the new time frame to get my second Pfizer shot?

24 February 2022 - 07:00
The vaccination interval has been shortened, say health authorities.
The vaccination interval has been shortened, say health authorities.
Image: Bloomberg

The health department has reduced the time between first and second doses of Pfizer vaccine from 42 days to 21 days.

This week, the department said individuals who are fully vaccinated with the Pfizer vaccine, meaning they have received both doses, will now be eligible for a booster dose 90 days after the second dose instead of the current 180 days.

The department said individuals older than 18 who have received one dose of the J&J vaccine are now eligible to receive a booster dose of the same vaccine or a booster dose of Pfizer vaccine after two months.

“Individuals over 18 who have received two doses of the Pfizer vaccine will, effective from Wednesday, be eligible to receive a booster dose of the same vaccine or a booster dose of the J&J vaccine at least 90 days after the second dose.

“This is called a heterologous booster dose, meaning booster doses of a different vaccine to that which was administered as the primary dose,” said the department.

“The decision regarding which vaccine to administer as a booster should be guided by vaccine availability. Thus, if both vaccines are available at a vaccination site, homologous boosting should be preferred, unless the patient requests to receive a heterologous or different booster dose, or has a history of experiencing an adverse event after immunisation.”

The department reiterated that all adverse events after immunisation must be reported to their nearest vaccination site or Covid-19 public hotline.

The department said it was updating the electronic vaccine data system (EVDS) to enable individuals who received their primary Covid-19 vaccinations outside SA, but are eligible to receive a booster dose, to be registered on the system to receive the booster dose.

“More information regarding the date at which the functionality to record such doses on the EVDS will be communicated once this is finalised and available on the EVDS,” it said.

“Covid-19 vaccinations become available as part of routine health services. This means Covid-19 vaccines may be co-administered with other vaccines. Co-administration of vaccines is essential to increase the immunisation coverage of all vaccines including but not limited to, influenza and human papillomavirus (HPV) vaccines.

“While the Covid-19 vaccination programme initially recommended a 14-day interval between an individual receiving a Covid-19 vaccine and any other vaccination, this is no longer required.”

MORE OF YOUR COVID-19 QUESTIONS ANSWERED

Are people on immunosuppressive drugs more susceptible to severe Covid-19?

Research has found those who take immunosuppressive drugs do not fare worse than others, on average, when hospitalised with Covid-19.
News
1 day ago

I got my vaccine in another country, can I get a booster in SA?

The health department has clarified that those who got their initial jabs of the Covid-19 vaccine outside SA can soon get their booster shots in this ...
News
2 days ago
subscribe

Would you like to comment on this article or view other readers' comments? Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most read

  1. ‘These laws will protect everyone equally’ — Motsoaledi defends job quotas for ... South Africa
  2. SA authorities seize property of Zimbabwean vice-president's estranged wife ... Africa
  3. Snake catcher on the mend after being bitten twice by black mamba South Africa
  4. ‘I crushed his head with a rock’: Tshwane ‘serial killer’ had no mercy after ... South Africa
  5. Passenger bust with ‘cocaine in luggage, heroin in shoes’ at Cape Town ... South Africa

Latest Videos

Budget 2022: Godongwana has money for Eskom, predicts low growth for SA
'IMF is an instrument of colonialism': EFF's Floyd Shivambu bashes ...