What is the new time frame to get my second Pfizer shot?

The health department has reduced the time between first and second doses of Pfizer vaccine from 42 days to 21 days.

This week, the department said individuals who are fully vaccinated with the Pfizer vaccine, meaning they have received both doses, will now be eligible for a booster dose 90 days after the second dose instead of the current 180 days.

The department said individuals older than 18 who have received one dose of the J&J vaccine are now eligible to receive a booster dose of the same vaccine or a booster dose of Pfizer vaccine after two months.

“Individuals over 18 who have received two doses of the Pfizer vaccine will, effective from Wednesday, be eligible to receive a booster dose of the same vaccine or a booster dose of the J&J vaccine at least 90 days after the second dose.

“This is called a heterologous booster dose, meaning booster doses of a different vaccine to that which was administered as the primary dose,” said the department.

“The decision regarding which vaccine to administer as a booster should be guided by vaccine availability. Thus, if both vaccines are available at a vaccination site, homologous boosting should be preferred, unless the patient requests to receive a heterologous or different booster dose, or has a history of experiencing an adverse event after immunisation.”