I got my vaccine in another country, can I get a booster in SA?

The health department has clarified that those who got their initial jabs of the Covid-19 vaccine outside SA can soon get their booster shots in this country.

The country currently requires that all booster doses be recorded on the SA Electronic Vaccination Data System (EVDS).

Director-general of health Dr Sandile Buthelezi confirmed this week the system is currently being updated to allow those who got their initial shot overseas to get a booster shot in SA, and for it to be recorded properly.

“The EVDS is being updated so that individuals who did not receive their primary Covid-19 vaccinations in SA, but are eligible to receive a booster dose, can be registered on the EVDS and receive the booster dose.

“More information regarding the date at which the functionality to record such doses on the EVDS will be available will be provided. Once the functionality is available on the EVDS, the vaccination of such individuals should proceed.”