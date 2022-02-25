South Africa

KZN cops treating threat of disruption to national roads as 'serious'

25 February 2022 - 11:44
SA National Defence Force soldiers near Mariannhill Toll Plaza in Durban keeping watch with police officers on Friday.
SA National Defence Force soldiers near Mariannhill Toll Plaza in Durban keeping watch with police officers on Friday.
Image: Yasantha Naidoo

KwaZulu-Natal police said on Friday they are treating the threat of a planned shutdown of main highways in the province as serious.

TimesLIVE reported on Thursday that All Truck Drivers Forum and Allied SA (ATDF ASA) secretary-general Sifiso Nyathi confirmed that some drivers were planning a shutdown on Sunday over the hiring of foreign truck drivers.

The N2 and N3 highways have been targeted in past protests.

On Friday, a truck was used to block the R102 between Mandeni and Gingindlovu in northern KZN. The scene has been cleared, according to local authorities.

Police spokesperson Col Thembeka Mbele said: “The SAPS treats all threats as serious and will deploy police officers and necessary resources to curb such threats.”

TimesLIVE

READ MORE:

Protesters barricade Durban highway

The Hans Dettman highway between Chatsworth and Pinetown, south of Durban, was barricaded by protesters on Friday.
News
1 hour ago

KZN police verifying claims of possible weekend looting of Massmart stores

Members of crime intelligence in KwaZulu-Natal have been tasked with verifying claims that Massmart stores in the province will be targeted for ...
News
17 hours ago

KZN on the road to recovery after July riots, says premier Sihle Zikalala

KwaZulu-Natal is on the way to economic recovery after the July 2021 unrest that brought the province to its knees, says premier Sihle Zikalala.
Politics
21 hours ago
subscribe

Would you like to comment on this article or view other readers' comments? Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most read

  1. 'Ramaphosa shouldn't even dare to interfere' — SA reacts to Ukraine and Russia ... South Africa
  2. KZN police verifying claims of possible weekend looting of Massmart stores South Africa
  3. Home-schooled Durban girl scores world’s highest marks for accounting and ... South Africa
  4. Passenger bust with ‘cocaine in luggage, heroin in shoes’ at Cape Town ... South Africa
  5. Snake catcher on the mend after being bitten twice by black mamba South Africa

Latest Videos

Budget 2022: Godongwana has money for Eskom, predicts low growth for SA
'IMF is an instrument of colonialism': EFF's Floyd Shivambu bashes ...