QUIZ | Are you a ‘news invader’ or leading a troop of Mabenas? Take our weekly quiz to find out

Kyle Zeeman Digital Editor
25 February 2022 - 10:00
Russian President Vladimir Putin ordered a 'special military operation' in Ukraine this week.
Image: Bloomberg

How well do you know your SA newsmakers?

Take our weekly test to find out.

How did you do?

80-100: You are invading the news land and not even sanctions can stop you.

70-80:  You put up a good fight, but the enemy is strong.

50-60: Retreat may be your only option.

30-40: Maybe you should stick to video games.

0-20: Disappoint me again, Mabena.

