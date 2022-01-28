South Africa

QUIZ | Is your news knowledge 'suspected of being dodgy'? Take our weekly quiz to find out

Kyle Zeeman Digital Editor
28 January 2022 - 10:00
President Cyril Ramaphosa authorised the release of an SIU report, but what was the subject of the investigation?
Image: Esa Alexander/Sunday Times

How well do you know your SA newsmakers?

Take our weekly test to find out.

How did you do?

80-100: No need to investigate, your knowledge is well above board

70-80: Eyebrows were lifted a little, but there's no real concern

50-60: Let's blame it on the paperwork

30-40: Better lawyer up, you are under investigation for having dodgy news knowledge

0-20: The only info you got right was your name

