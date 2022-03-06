Police portfolio committee concerned about high number of shebeens and taverns in Thembisa

Parliament's portfolio committee on police is concerned about the high number of liquor outlets in Thembisa on the East Rand and has urged the Gauteng Liquor Board to review its processes for issuing liquor licences to taverns and shebeens.

The committee has just concluded a two-day oversight visit to Gauteng to assess the fight against crime in the province.

The sheer number of liquor outlets in Thembisa was red-flagged as a contributing factor to the high crime rate there.

Thembisa police station is one of the top 30 police stations with a high number of reported cases.

“The committee is concerned that there are 189 legal taverns and eight off-site liquor outlets in the area. The committee has urged the Gauteng Liquor Board to review its processes for issuing licences for taverns and shebeens primarily because substance abuse is one of the causal factors for the high crime rate in the area,” the committee said in a statement.

During the visit on Saturday, provincial police commissioner Lt-Gen Elias Mawela also said the high number of shebeens and taverns in the area hampered policing efforts.

“Their patrons just park their vehicles everywhere and block the streets most of the time. Sector vehicles sometimes can’t even pass there,” Mawela said.

To fight crime effectively, the committee urged police to focus on intelligence-led policing to ensure acts of crime were pre-empted. It said the collaborative efforts of police, the community and community policing forums, was of critical importance.

The committee also expressed its support for Operation Okae Molao which it considers as a critical pillar in confiscating illegal firearms from the streets and arresting criminals.

The strengthening of police station leadership was also under the spotlight and the committee said it was a critical foundation for effective co-ordination and management. The committee also called for increased police visibility in the area.

