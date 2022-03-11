Ndlozi gets tongues wagging with ‘it’s hard to be a black woman in this country’ comments

EFF MP Mbuyiseni Ndlozi’s tweet about the struggles faced by black educated women sparked sharp reactions online.

Ndlozi said the education and brilliance of women do not guarantee they will be treated equally to men.

“It is hard to be a black woman in this country. Too hard. Being a hard worker, brilliant and experienced at what you do doesn’t earn you any certificate of equality: they will still go for a man,” Ndlozi tweeted.

His comments came amid a flood of online reactions to the appointment of Raymond Zondo as SA's new chief justice. He will assume his new role on April 1.

The EFF had publicly backed Supreme Court of Appeal president, judge Mandisa Maya, for the job. Ndlozi’s tweet was interpreted as a swipe at her being snubbed.

The presidency said President Cyril Ramaphosa will nominate Maya as deputy chief justice.