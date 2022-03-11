Ndlozi gets tongues wagging with ‘it’s hard to be a black woman in this country’ comments
EFF MP Mbuyiseni Ndlozi’s tweet about the struggles faced by black educated women sparked sharp reactions online.
Ndlozi said the education and brilliance of women do not guarantee they will be treated equally to men.
“It is hard to be a black woman in this country. Too hard. Being a hard worker, brilliant and experienced at what you do doesn’t earn you any certificate of equality: they will still go for a man,” Ndlozi tweeted.
His comments came amid a flood of online reactions to the appointment of Raymond Zondo as SA's new chief justice. He will assume his new role on April 1.
The EFF had publicly backed Supreme Court of Appeal president, judge Mandisa Maya, for the job. Ndlozi’s tweet was interpreted as a swipe at her being snubbed.
The presidency said President Cyril Ramaphosa will nominate Maya as deputy chief justice.
The EFF slammed Zondo’s appointment and questioned his credibility.
“The most painful part of his appointment is that it comes at the expense of a qualified, politically independent and credible woman candidate. President Maya had the most impressive interview at a forum constituted by duly elected MPs and esteemed members of the legal profession.”
The party said Ramaphosa placed his political desires above the transformation agenda in SA.
While many agreed with Ndlozi, others said the EFF should appoint a woman as its president, and suggested Ndlozi give up his seat as an MP to a capable black woman in his party to demonstrate his seriousness about gender equality.
The top six positions in the EFF are split equally between male and female leaders.
