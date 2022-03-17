×

We've got news for you.

Register on TimesLIVE at no cost to receive newsletters, read exclusive articles & more.
Register now
South Africa

LISTEN | Commission for Gender Equality on ideal advertising representation

17 March 2022 - 17:38 By TIMESLIVE
The SA Human Rights Commission is holding an inquiry into racial discrimination and other forms of discrimination in the advertising industry in SA. Stock photo.
The SA Human Rights Commission is holding an inquiry into racial discrimination and other forms of discrimination in the advertising industry in SA. Stock photo.
Image: 123RF/Marco Ciannarel

The SA Human Rights Commission inquiry into discrimination in the advertising industry continued on Thursday.

Jamela Robertson, CEO of the Commission for Gender Equality, outlined the sort of representation that would help achieve gender and race equality.

TimesLIVE

MORE:

Women portrayed as 'domesticated, sex objects or weak' in adverts, SAHRC hears

SA advertisers portray women as domesticated, sex objects or weak, Commission for Gender Equality CEO Jamela Robertson said on Thursday.
News
1 hour ago

RECORDED | SAHRC inquiry into discrimination in advertising continues

The SA Human Rights Commission’s inquiry into discrimination in the advertising industry continues on Thursday.
News
8 hours ago

Racism rife in SA advertising, says adman. No, it’s been klapped out, says IRR

Founder of agency says when black people started to demand transformation they were silenced
News
21 hours ago
subscribe

Would you like to comment on this article or view other readers' comments? Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most read

  1. Introducing SA’s 'sleepiest' criminal South Africa
  2. Joburg Bar finds Dali Mpofu guilty of professional misconduct News
  3. More HIV prevention options for SA women as vaginal ring is approved South Africa
  4. LISTEN | Sahpra in talks with Pfizer & FDA about leaked report South Africa
  5. Case against slain Absa specialist engineer withdrawn South Africa

Latest Videos

‘I fear f*kol’: Ramaphosa on surging food prices, UN reform and Russia
Statue vandalised outside parliament in Cape Town, three people arrested