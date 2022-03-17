Women portrayed as 'domesticated, sex objects or weak' in adverts, SAHRC hears

SA advertisers portray women as domesticated, sex objects or weak, the Commission for Gender Equality's CEO Jamela Robertson said on Thursday.

Robertson said the advertising, film and other modes of communication follow the notions of patriarchy.

“Women are portrayed as domesticated in adverts, films and soapies. They are portrayed as sexual objects and we are weak,” she said.

Robertson was testifying at the SA Human Rights Commission’s (SAHRC) hearings on racism in the advertising industry.

The five-day inquiry, which is being held in Rosebank, Johannesburg, focuses on the production chain in the advertising sector to look at ways to eliminate racism, tribalism, homophobia and sexism, among other forms of discrimination.

Robertson could not think of any examples off the top of her head but said adverts which used women in a suggestive tone to sell cars and other items were examples of stereotyping women.