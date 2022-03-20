×

We've got news for you.

Register on TimesLIVE at no cost to receive newsletters, read exclusive articles & more.
Register now
South Africa

Durban beachfront safety railing 'thieves' taken in for questioning

20 March 2022 - 13:21
Forty railings were stolen from New Pier at Wedge Beach and 10 were taken from North Beach Pier.
Forty railings were stolen from New Pier at Wedge Beach and 10 were taken from North Beach Pier.
Image: supplied

Police and a private security company have caught three men suspected of being involved in the theft of 50 safety rails at two popular Durban piers.

TimesLIVE reported earlier in the week that 40 railings were stolen from New Pier at Wedge Beach and 10 from North Beach Pier.

Blue Ocean Security Services (Boss) and the police identified the suspects, who were  taken in for questioning.

Boss owner Raz Ali said on the company's Facebook page the trio were caught with tools allegedly used to commit the crime.

“This led the authorities to raid three local scrapyards in search of the aluminium railings. While none of the aluminium was found, the metro police closed down one scrapyard.”

“The three suspects were taken in for questioning and investigations are continuing.

“We have recently been hired by additional private companies along the beachfront to secure their assets due to a spike in crime over the past few months.

“We are now working hard to ensure that this never happens again and to make areas around the beachfront where our guards are stationed no-go zones for criminals,” said Ali.

TimesLIVE

Support independent journalism by subscribing to the Sunday Times. Just R20 for the first month.  

READ MORE:

Fifty steel railings stolen from Durban piers

Fifty steel railings were stolen from two popular Durban piers, apparently without anyone noticing their removal.
News
6 days ago

Siphoning crude oil from Transnet pipeline lands man in jail for 15 years

A man who was caught red-handed siphoning crude oil from a Transnet pipeline in the Free State has been sentenced to 15 years in prison, while his ...
News
2 hours ago

Scrap metal dealer arrested in third recent copper bust

Police arrested a scrap metal dealer and confiscated 120kg of copper at his premises in Makhanda in the Eastern Cape on Monday.
News
1 week ago
subscribe

Would you like to comment on this article or view other readers' comments? Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most read

  1. R20m Lotto jackpot win will expire if not claimed: Joburg players urged to ... South Africa
  2. ‘If they see you, you are money’: Refugees highlight the difficulty of the ... South Africa
  3. Besieged public protector lashes out at Ramaphosa in speech Politics
  4. Mkhize unfazed by Digital Vibes accusation as he eyes Ramaphosa's job Politics
  5. SACAA turns its sights on SAA and Lufthansa technical teams which maintain ... South Africa

Latest Videos

DNA board slammed for ‘incompetence’ and holding up important crime fighting ...
‘I fear f*kol’: Ramaphosa on surging food prices, UN reform and Russia