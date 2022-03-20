IN PICTURES | It's Carnival time in Cape Town
20 March 2022 - 09:18
The Cape Town Carnival is a colourful spectacle, filled with glitz and glamour and showcasing five hubs and 25 diverse shows with 600 performers.
Carnival Hubs will host five repeat shows: at 3pm, 4.30pm, 6pm, 7.30pm and 9pm.
The carnival celebrates the diverse cultures and stories of Cape Town, bringing together more than 29 community groups, 61 lead performers, 15 puppeteers, four acrobats, two poi players, two stilt walkers, two large puppets and unbelievable stage props like a 7m tall eland.
This unique showcase puts SA talent, culture, and creativity in the spotlight.
There was a hive of activity during the Cape Town Carnival, showcasing 5 hubs, 25 diverse shows with 600 performers. @TimesLIVE @CTCarnival pic.twitter.com/mIvzTQHP2s— Esa Alexander (@ezaap) March 20, 2022
