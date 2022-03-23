×

South Africa

POLL | Do you agree with the charge against Vavi for carrying a gun to meetings?

Kyle Zeeman Digital Editor
23 March 2022 - 13:00
Saftu general secretary Zwelinzima Vavi has been asked to make representation on why he should not be suspended.
Image: Robert Tshabalala

The disciplinary process against SA Federation of Trade Unions (Saftu) general secretary Zwelinzima Vavi has sparked debate after it emerged that one of the charges brought against him was for carrying a gun when attending meetings.

Vavi was asked to explain why he should not be suspended.

Saftu president Mac Chavalala said guns are a “sensitive issue” and Vavis actions had made some feel uncomfortable.

Vavi responded, saying no leader had raised their discomfort with him before and that he only carried a firearm when his close protector was absent. 

“The national office bearers, led by the president, had refused to get the services of someone who was willing to be employed on a stipend, using resources as an excuse, when the issue openly said the president wanted to have a protector too.

“The national executive committee in response had asked the national office bearers to get a company to do a security assessment risk on each of the national office bearers and Saftu properties to determine if there is a security threat to any national office bearers. This was not done for obvious reasons,” Vavi said.

