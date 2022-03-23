POLL | Do you agree with the charge against Vavi for carrying a gun to meetings?

The disciplinary process against SA Federation of Trade Unions (Saftu) general secretary Zwelinzima Vavi has sparked debate after it emerged that one of the charges brought against him was for carrying a gun when attending meetings.

Vavi was asked to explain why he should not be suspended.

Saftu president Mac Chavalala said guns are a “sensitive issue” and Vavi’s actions had made some feel uncomfortable.

Vavi responded, saying no leader had raised their discomfort with him before and that he only carried a firearm when his close protector was absent.