×

We've got news for you.

Register on TimesLIVE at no cost to receive newsletters, read exclusive articles & more.
Register now
South Africa

Cops offer R50k reward as search for Esther Mahlangu’s attacker continues

01 April 2022 - 17:06
Arrests are yet to be made two weeks after Dr Esther Mahlangu was attacked and robbed in her home on March 19. File photo.
Arrests are yet to be made two weeks after Dr Esther Mahlangu was attacked and robbed in her home on March 19. File photo.
Image: Clint Strydom

Mpumalanga police on Friday offered a R50,000 reward for information about the robbery at the home of renowned Ndebele artist Esther Mahlangu.

The 87-year-old was robbed and attacked at her home in Weltevrede near Siyabuswa on Saturday March 19.

Police spokesperson Brig Selvy Mohlala said a reward was being offered to anyone who could provide information leading to the culprit being arrested. 

Mahlangu's attack shocked the country as police revealed how she had been punched in the face, bound with a cable and strangled until losing consciousness during the house invasion, which occurred at around 3pm. 

“The suspect then searched her bedroom and took a safe containing a 7.65mm pistol, as well as an undisclosed amount of cash and bundles of keys and fled the scene. She was left helpless and sustained some injuries on her face but was later found by her granddaughter who alerted neighbours,” Mohlala said.

“Anyone with information that can lead to the arrest of the suspect and the recovery of the stolen items as well as subsequent conviction of the suspect is urged to come forth or call Col Ernest Maoka at 082-318-9843. All received information will be treated as confidential.”

TimesLIVE

Support independent journalism by subscribing to the Sunday Times. Just R20 for the first month.

READ MORE:

Crime wins again with shameful Esther Mahlangu attack

The shameful attack on renowned Ndebele artist Ester Mahlangu last week has reminded us that the scourge of crime is omnipresent in our country, and ...
Opinion & Analysis
5 days ago

Public protector shocked at violent attack on artist Dr Esther Mahlangu

Public protector Busisiwe Mkhwebane on Thursday expressed shock at the violent way in which renowned Ndebele artist Dr Esther Mahlangu was attacked ...
News
1 week ago

Esther Mahlangu, bruised after attack, bought gun 20 years ago for protection

Renowned Ndebele artist Esther Mahlangu bought a pistol, which she kept in a safe, more than two decades ago to protect herself from crime.
News
1 week ago
subscribe

Would you like to comment on this article or view other readers' comments? Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most read

  1. Businessman Malcolm X pledges to pay R500k of NSFAS funds spent by Sibongile ... South Africa
  2. Hawks and US Secret Service swoop on Joburg fraud syndicate South Africa
  3. Hawks and US secret services nab alleged online scammers linked to R7.3m fraud South Africa
  4. ‘It is a curious conviction and sentence’: Thuli Madonsela weighs in on ... South Africa
  5. Thousands of Walter Sisulu University degrees may not be valid News

Latest Videos

EXCLUSIVE: Lloyiso Gijana talks about writing his latest single 'Speak'
Chaos, interruption and delays: DA Motion of no confidence fails