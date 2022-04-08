Limpopo conjoined twins are stable, says health department

The conjoined twins born at the Jane Furse Hospital in Limpopo are “clinically stable”, the provincial department of health said on Friday.

The babies were a day old, having been born to a 41-year-old woman on Thursday.

Health MEC Phophi Ramathuba visited the mother and her babies at Mankweng Hospital where they were being treated on Friday.

After being briefed by specialists, she reported that the children were “not intubated and coping for now respiratory-wise”.

The mother, who was a referral from a clinic, gave birth through a caesarean section on Thursday and according to the department didn't know the twins were conjoined until birth.

“A team made of various medical specialists including among others neonatologists, radiologists, paediatric surgeons and a paediatric cardiologist are running studies and tests to decide on the next course of action,” Ramathuba's office said.

Psychologists had been dispatched to offer psychological support to the mother and her family.

Ramathuba has requested the public to allow the medical teams to do their work and also offer support to the family of the babies.

TimesLIVE

Support independent journalism by subscribing to the Sunday Times. Just R20 for the first month.