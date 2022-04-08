SARS warns tax dodgers as it carries out search and seizure operation at gold refinery

The SA Revenue Service (Sars) this week carried out search and seizure operations related to investigations into illicit financial flows and illicit trade in gold, alcohol, clothing, cigarettes and tobacco products.

Sars said these operations were conducted on entities in the banking sector, tobacco and cigarette sector and alcohol, gold and clothing industries in KwaZulu-Natal, Western Cape and Gauteng.

It said the premises inspected and searched included houses of individual taxpayers and gold industry and banking employees.

“These interventions were initiated after potential discrepancies were identified in customs declarations and tax returns related to such entities as well as bank statements which could not be relied on.”

In one of the targeted entities, Sars said it obtained an order in the Pretoria high court on Monday for search and seizure of the premises of Bullion Star (Pty) Ltd.