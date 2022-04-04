Sars is taking the wind out of criminals and tax dodgers' sails: Ramaphosa

The SA Revenue Service (Sars) is becoming more efficient in tackling tax dodgers, beneficiaries of the proceeds of crime and those involved in corrupt activities, President Cyril Ramaphosa said on Monday.

In its preliminary tax revenue collection outcome, Sars said it had collected more than R1.5-trillion between April 2021 and March 2022. This was a 25% improvement from the previous year.

Writing in his Monday weekly newsletter, the president praised the agency for progress it made in the past two decades and what he referred to as important milestones in building a capable state.

“Through the R17.8-trillion Sars has collected since its establishment in 1997, we have been able to build more social infrastructure such as clinics, schools and hospitals, upgrade and build new roads and support society’s most vulnerable through social grants and other measures,” he said.

“When tax revenue collection systems and their supporting legislation are efficient, uncomplicated and equitable, it encourages greater compliance.”