×

We've got news for you.

Register on TimesLIVE at no cost to receive newsletters, read exclusive articles & more.
Register now
South Africa

Provinces thrust into the dark as Eskom implements load reduction

08 April 2022 - 07:30
Eskom is implementing load reduction in six provinces on Friday.
Eskom is implementing load reduction in six provinces on Friday.
Image: 123RF/beercrafter

Six provinces will be left in the dark on Friday morning after power utility Eskom implemented load reduction.

The company issued schedules and alerts for KwaZulu-Natal, Gauteng, Mpumalanga, North West, Northern Cape and Free State. The Eastern Cape experienced load reduction on Thursday evening.

In a statement issued for Mpumalanga residents, Eskom said it was struggling to keep up with increasing equipment failure and as a result was experiencing network overload. 

“Overloading the network can damage electricity infrastructure by causing explosions at transformers and mini-substations. Overloading also poses danger to people and property in the affected communities.”

It urged consumers to switch off electrical appliances during load reduction to prevent damage when power is restored. 

“Failure to do so may lead to transformers tripping or failing and damage to household appliances when supply is restored,” said Eskom. 

Support independent journalism by subscribing to the Sunday Times. Just R20 for the first month.

READ MORE:

Free State municipality pays Eskom R54m of R6.6bn electricity bill

Eskom on Tuesday said it had received a R54m payment from the Maluti-a-Phofung municipality in Free State, which owes it R6.6bn for electricity used ...
News
2 days ago

PATRICK BULGER | Keep your shirt on: SA’s hopes are hanging on by fraying threads

Amid decay and malaise, ordinary people are reaching new heights to keep our chances of success alive
Opinion & Analysis
12 hours ago

DA slams Nersa’s failure to hold public hearings over proposed electricity price increase

The DA has slammed the National Energy Regulator of SA for proposing an electricity price increase of 7.47% without holding public hearings.
Politics
2 days ago
subscribe

Would you like to comment on this article or view other readers' comments? Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most read

  1. First sign of winter as snow is predicted for SA South Africa
  2. Duduzile Zuma-Sambudla: 'I sometimes wish it was Chris Hani who became ... South Africa
  3. Here’s why the EFF is picketing outside Johann Rupert’s farms today South Africa
  4. Immigration officer who tried to buy 5,000 permits gets 15 years in jail South Africa
  5. Rumours spread of 'arsonist burning homes in Joburg's northern suburbs' South Africa

Latest Videos

'We will take action': President Cyril Ramaphosa responds to Diepsloot protests ...
Son of the soil: Black Coffee lands in SA fresh from first Grammy win