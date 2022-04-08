Provinces thrust into the dark as Eskom implements load reduction
Six provinces will be left in the dark on Friday morning after power utility Eskom implemented load reduction.
The company issued schedules and alerts for KwaZulu-Natal, Gauteng, Mpumalanga, North West, Northern Cape and Free State. The Eastern Cape experienced load reduction on Thursday evening.
In a statement issued for Mpumalanga residents, Eskom said it was struggling to keep up with increasing equipment failure and as a result was experiencing network overload.
“Overloading the network can damage electricity infrastructure by causing explosions at transformers and mini-substations. Overloading also poses danger to people and property in the affected communities.”
It urged consumers to switch off electrical appliances during load reduction to prevent damage when power is restored.
“Failure to do so may lead to transformers tripping or failing and damage to household appliances when supply is restored,” said Eskom.
Eskom Load Reduction Notice— Eskom Hld SOC Ltd (@Eskom_SA) April 7, 2022
Date: 07 April 2022 #EskomMpumalanga
Please see below the provincial statement with details and areas that will be affected by load reduction tomorrow morning, from 05:00 to 07:00 and again tomorrow evening from 17:00 to 19:00. pic.twitter.com/6vsqo2ekZJ
Eskom Load Reduction Notice— Eskom Hld SOC Ltd (@Eskom_SA) April 7, 2022
Date: 07 April 2022#EskomNorthernCape #EskomNorthWest
Please see below provincial statements with details and areas that will be affected by load reduction tomorrow morning from 05:00 to 09:00 (times may differ per province) pic.twitter.com/416AmLRQNf
Eskom Load Reduction Notice— Eskom Hld SOC Ltd (@Eskom_SA) April 7, 2022
Date: 07 April 2022#EskomFreeState #EskomGauteng #EskomKZN
Please see below provincial statements with details and areas that will be affected by load reduction tomorrow morning from 05:00 to 09:00 (times may differ per province) pic.twitter.com/AuHdRG10vj
