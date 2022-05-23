×

South Africa

Gqeberha pastor guilty of raping man

Court rejects cleric’s version that victim tried to extort money from him

23 May 2022 - 08:03 By Devon Koen

The God is Love Ministry in Motherwell, Gqeberha, was left without a pastor at the weekend when apostle Luthando Matodlana was taken into custody after being convicted on a charge of rape on Friday...

