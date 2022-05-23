Gqeberha pastor guilty of raping man
Court rejects cleric’s version that victim tried to extort money from him
23 May 2022 - 08:03
The God is Love Ministry in Motherwell, Gqeberha, was left without a pastor at the weekend when apostle Luthando Matodlana was taken into custody after being convicted on a charge of rape on Friday...
This article is reserved for Sunday Times subscribers.
A subscription gives you full digital access to all Sunday Times content.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Registered on the BusinessLIVE, Business Day or Financial Mail websites? Sign in with the same details.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.