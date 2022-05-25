IN PICTURES | Chevonne murder trial: Crowd hurls insults at grieving mother, attacks friend

Drama erupted outside the Germiston magistrate’s court on Wednesday, forcing the grieving mother of a murdered two-year-old toddler to miss the scheduled bail hearing of the alleged killer.

A crowd of about 30 people gathered outside the court, calling for accused Cornelius Stephanus van Niekerk not to be granted bail and taking aim at the toddler’s mother. She is not being identified here to shield the identity of her other minor children.

Van Niekerk, the fiancé of the toddler’s mother, was arrested in connection with the death of Chevonne Avril Rusch about two weeks ago. He allegedly dropped the child at the Primrose Clinic where she was certified dead on arrival.