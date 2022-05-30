Former Black Business Council president welcomes being cleared of charges related to R5m donation

Former president of the Black Business Council Danisa Baloyi has welcomed her acquittal on all charges of theft and fraud levelled against her in May 2017.

Baloyi was acquitted along with co-accused Dominic Ntsele, Hawa Khan and Abubaker Khan at the Johannesburg specialised commercial crime court, sitting in the Palm Ridge magistrate’s court, on May 20.

Baloyi said the five-year ordeal took an incalculable financial and emotional strain on everyone involved.

“We have to look towards the long road of rebuilding our careers. I will focus my energy on continuing my journey of contributing towards the building of SA’s economy through the advancement of black business excellence, skills and development as well as gender and cultural diversity, as I believe these are key pillars for the growth of our economy,” said Baloyi.

The state had alleged misappropriation of R5m in sponsorship monies the council had received from the Airports Company of SA.

Regional magistrate Brian Nemavhidi found the state failed to demonstrate a prima facie case against any of the accused.

National Prosecuting Authority Johannesburg regional spokesperson Phindi Mjonondwane confirmed the four were cleared of the charges.

“We confirm and accept the court’s decision,” she said.

TimesLIVE

Support independent journalism by subscribing to the Sunday Times. Just R20 for the first month.