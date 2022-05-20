Business must take responsibility for its role in state capture, says Ramaphosa

The business fraternity must admit some of their colleagues were complicit in state capture, President Cyril Ramaphosa said on Thursday evening.

“By far one of the greatest blows state capture did was to weaken our public institutions and state-owned enterprises. These were also weakened through private company interests,” he said.

The president was addressing the Black Business Council summit dinner at the Gallagher Convention Centre in Midrand, Gauteng.

He said: “Billions were looted through state-owned entities and the capacity of the state was steadily eroded, and in some cases even destroyed. In a number of cases some companies and individuals in the private sector were complicit in acts of corruption, overcharging and collusion. We must never lose sight of that.

“The era of capture was also associated with illicit financial outflows, tax evasion and other financial crimes. Some of our compatriots in business participated in all this as well.”

Ramaphosa said he would like organisations such as the Black Business Council to be vocal about such matters so “it should not be the Cyril Ramaphosas alone or people in government alone talking about this. If we are not vocal, some companies may want to do it over and over again.”

Rebuilding SA, he said, was a collective effort and responsibility.