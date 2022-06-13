×

South Africa

Brigadier, seven others accused of SAPS corruption and theft released on bail

Ernest Mabuza Journalist
13 June 2022 - 17:55
Brig Stephina Mahlangu and seven co-accused were released on R3,000 bail each. Stock photo.
Image: 123RF/LUKAS GOJDA

A senior police officer and seven businesspeople arrested at the weekend in connection with four irregular contracts in the national police commissioner’s corporate services office were released on bail of R3,000 each on Monday.

Brig Stephina Mahlangu and the seven others appeared in the Pretoria magistrate’s court on charges of fraud, theft, corruption and forgery.

The contracts, valued at R960,000 and awarded between 2014 and 2017, were for the procurement of toners, educational material and digital recording systems, the National Prosecuting Authority's (NPA) Investigating Directorate (ID) said.

The other accused are Kishene Chetty, Kumarasen Prithiviraj, Salamina Khoza, Harry Milanzi, Abigayle Esau, Lorette Joubert and Vhutshilo Faith Mulaudzi.

ID head Andrea Johnson said the arrests linked to police contracts were a clear indication that no-one, including government departments, would be exempt where there was proof of criminality.  

“The consistent hard work of the joint ID/SAPS team is commended.”

The case was postponed until June 29.

Last week 23 accused appeared in the same court on fraud, theft and corruption charges in connection with police service contracts for vehicle repairs. They were released on bail of R3,000 each.

Chetty and Prithiviraj also are also accused in that case.

The ID said the accused in that case, including former police officers, police administrative clerks and various businesspeople, were charged with colluding to benefit Paroex Auto and Mechanical Holdings, owned by Chetty.

The company allegedly received six fraudulent contracts to service and repair police vehicles in 2017.

