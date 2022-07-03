×

We've got news for you.

Register on TimesLIVE at no cost to receive newsletters, read exclusive articles & more.
Register now
South Africa

Irate farmer arrested for pointing gun at police at cattle auction in North West

03 July 2022 - 18:14
A farmer will appear in court for pointing his firearm at police at a cattle auction. File photo.
A farmer will appear in court for pointing his firearm at police at a cattle auction. File photo.
Image: Clodagh Kilcoyne

A 35-year-old farmer appeared before the Molopo magistrate's court on Friday for pointing a gun at police at a cattle auction.

Northwest police named the man as Matthys Michiel Pienaar.

He was granted R1,000 bail and will appear in court again on August 4.

Police said Pienaar became aggressive when questioned by police about his five cattle at an auction held at Buhrmansdrift, close to Ottoshoop, on Thursday.

The Ngaka Modiri Molema stock theft stabilisation task team held an operation to ensure compliance with the Animal Identification Act.

Pienaar's cattle were allegedly not branded.

He is accused of pointing his firearm at police, before fleeing in his vehicle.

Police followed him and overpowered, disarmed and arrested him.

North West commissioner Lt-Gen Sello Kwena congratulated the members for their bravery and “warned that no amount of intimidation will deter the police from carrying out their responsibilities”.

Pienaar faces charges of pointing of firearm, crimen injuria, intimidation and resisting arrest.

TimesLIVE

Support independent journalism by subscribing to the Sunday Times. Just R20 for the first month.

READ MORE:

Farmer stole our land and now we live in a zoo, tearful woman tells Ramaphosa

When Nqobile Motsweni woke up on Friday, she told herself this would be her last chance to tell President Cyril Ramaphosa about her family's ordeal ...
Politics
1 month ago

Cop shot in shoot-out with fleeing Western Cape farm robbers

A Western Cape police officer sustained a gunshot wound during a shoot-out with suspected farm robbers.
News
6 months ago

Eight arrested for fatal beatings on farm in Mpumalanga

'They pepper-sprayed us and there was a substance they poured down our nostrils,' Sthembiso Thwala told the Sunday Times earlier this month.
News
1 year ago
subscribe

Would you like to comment on this article or view other readers' comments? Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most read

  1. Two company directors in court for allegedly defrauding Sars of millions South Africa
  2. EXCLUSIVE | NPA drops charges against alleged state capturer, Bosasa chief ... News
  3. Body of Khayalethu Magadla found South Africa
  4. ‘I won’t return to Eskom’: Matshela Koko rejects calls to go back to power ... South Africa
  5. ANC says Ramaphosa must schedule new meeting with integrity commission Politics

Latest Videos

'We were all suffocating': Survivor speaks about escape from Enyobeni tavern, ...
East London musician creates tribute song after Enyobeni tavern deaths