South Africa

Mpumalanga tavern owner kills man who allegedly robbed patrons at gunpoint

03 July 2022 - 18:10
Police are searching for the two accomplices who allegedly helped a fatally wounded tavern robber on Saturday. Stock photo.
Image: 123RF

An alleged bar thief met his end on Saturday night when a tavern owner fired at him and his accomplices in Kabokweni outside Mbombela, said Mpumalanga police. 

Police are currently searching for his two alleged accomplices who fled the scene.

The incident happened at about 11.50pm. The three men entered the tavern and forced the patrons at gunpoint to lie on the floor. Personal belongings including cellphones and money were taken.

“The tavern owner, aged 39, became aware of what was unfolding and drew his firearm and fatally shot one of the men. Meanwhile the other alleged robbers are said to have fled the scene,” said police. 

Paramedics and police were called to the scene. The wounded suspect was however declared dead on the scene. 

He had sustained several gunshot wounds on the upper part of his body. Some of the alleged stolen cellphones were found in his possession.   

“Police are probing the incident and a robbery case has been opened with an additional probe of an inquest.

“The circumstances surrounding the shooting will also form part of the investigation. The firearm that has been reportedly used in this incident has been seized for further investigation. The deceased has not yet been identified,” said police. 

Mpumalanga police commissioner Lt-Gen Semakaleng Daphney Manamela expressed concern about violent crime in the province where victims are robbed of personal items which are then sold.

“Members of the public should not hesitate to report such individuals who sell suspected stolen property. People are advised not to buy such items because by doing so, they will be helping criminals to flourish in their market and stand a chance of being arrested if they are found in possession of stolen items.”

Police have urged anyone with information to call Crime Stop at 08600 10111 or send information via MySAPS app. All received information will be treated as confidential and callers may opt to remain anonymous.

TimesLIVE

