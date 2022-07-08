×

Were citizens the real heroes? Will there be another uprising? What you said about the July 2021 unrest

08 July 2022 - 10:00
Kyle Zeeman Digital Editor
SA National Defence Force soldiers and SA Police Service officers detain suspected looters at Jabulani Mall in Soweto on July 13 2021.
Image: LUCA SOLA/AFP via Getty Images

For several days in July 2021 parts of SA burnt as civil unrest, looting and criminality gripped KwaZulu-Natal and Gauteng.

The violence and looting broke out after days of protests in KwaZulu-Natal linked to the incarceration of former president Jacob Zuma and quickly spread to parts of Gauteng.

The unrest left 354 people dead, communities in ruins and cost billions in damage.

PODCAST | The bloodiest days in SA's democratic history

As we watched the violence unfold and heard the promises of action that would be taken against the rioters and instigators, we asked you what you thought of the unrest.

DO YOU THINK CITIZENS DID MORE THAN SECURITY FORCES TO PROTECT SA DURING THE UNREST?

As communities, police and the army took to the streets to protect key infrastructure, we asked about the citizens who took action.

Most participants in our poll (54%) said citizens were the true heroes and “we should celebrate ourselves”, while 41% said “I couldn’t even tell we had security forces on the ground”.

WHAT PUNISHMENT SHOULD INSTIGATORS OF THE UNREST FACE?

President Cyril Ramaphosa promised those responsible for the unrest would face the full might of the law.

We asked you what punishment you thought instigators should face?

Seventy-three percent of readers believed instigators should be “locked away for terrorism”, while 22% said they should be forced to “do manual labour and help with the physical rebuild”.

DO YOU TRUST INTELLIGENCE AND SECURITY FORCES TO PREVENT A REPEAT OF THE JULY UNREST?

As calm and order was restored, many questioned whether intelligence and security forces had done enough.

Many said these organs of state had failed South Africans and questioned whether they would be able to prevent a repeat.

Seventy-eight percent of readers said these forces were “as useful as an ashtray on a motorbike”.

Fourteen percent said they “have learnt valuable lessons and we're in a far better position”.

One year on: Justice, crime prevention and security cluster to give progress report on July 2021 unrest

The justice, crime prevention and security cluster will give a progress report on the July 2021 violent unrest and looting on Friday.
News
22 hours ago

One year after Ramaphosa’s addresses on July unrest, what has changed?

Has anything changed after the president's addresses a year ago?
News
2 hours ago

LISTEN | The July riots, a year later, but no justice for the 237 people murdered

A year ago, KwaZulu-Natal was plunged into chaos by riots that spread to Gauteng, leaving about 354 people dead - a shocking 237 of them murdered ...
News
5 hours ago

Hollywood showdown in Nkandla: the day Zuma went to jail

Unscripted, raw and set under Zululand's blistering winter sun - Orrin Singh recounts the Hollywood-style drama of the day when former president ...
Opinion & Analysis
13 hours ago
