Were citizens the real heroes? Will there be another uprising? What you said about the July 2021 unrest
For several days in July 2021 parts of SA burnt as civil unrest, looting and criminality gripped KwaZulu-Natal and Gauteng.
The violence and looting broke out after days of protests in KwaZulu-Natal linked to the incarceration of former president Jacob Zuma and quickly spread to parts of Gauteng.
The unrest left 354 people dead, communities in ruins and cost billions in damage.
PODCAST | The bloodiest days in SA's democratic history
As we watched the violence unfold and heard the promises of action that would be taken against the rioters and instigators, we asked you what you thought of the unrest.
DO YOU THINK CITIZENS DID MORE THAN SECURITY FORCES TO PROTECT SA DURING THE UNREST?
As communities, police and the army took to the streets to protect key infrastructure, we asked about the citizens who took action.
Most participants in our poll (54%) said citizens were the true heroes and “we should celebrate ourselves”, while 41% said “I couldn’t even tell we had security forces on the ground”.
WHAT PUNISHMENT SHOULD INSTIGATORS OF THE UNREST FACE?
President Cyril Ramaphosa promised those responsible for the unrest would face the full might of the law.
We asked you what punishment you thought instigators should face?
Seventy-three percent of readers believed instigators should be “locked away for terrorism”, while 22% said they should be forced to “do manual labour and help with the physical rebuild”.
DO YOU TRUST INTELLIGENCE AND SECURITY FORCES TO PREVENT A REPEAT OF THE JULY UNREST?
As calm and order was restored, many questioned whether intelligence and security forces had done enough.
Many said these organs of state had failed South Africans and questioned whether they would be able to prevent a repeat.
Seventy-eight percent of readers said these forces were “as useful as an ashtray on a motorbike”.
Fourteen percent said they “have learnt valuable lessons and we're in a far better position”.
