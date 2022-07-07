×

We've got news for you.

Register on TimesLIVE at no cost to receive newsletters, read exclusive articles & more.
Register now
Opinion & Analysis

Hollywood showdown in Nkandla: the day Zuma went to jail

07 July 2022 - 22:17

On July 7 2021, former president and noted chess player Jacob Gedleyihlekisa Zuma realised he was out of moves and conceded defeat to police by agreeing to go to jail...

This article is reserved for Sunday Times subscribers.

A subscription gives you full digital access to all Sunday Times content.

Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.

Registered on the BusinessLIVE, Business Day or Financial Mail websites? Sign in with the same details.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.

Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Commenting is subject to our house rules.

Most read

  1. Hollywood showdown in Nkandla: the day Zuma went to jail Opinion & Analysis
  2. PATRICK BULGER | Shut up already: silence, ministers talking power to truth Opinion & Analysis
  3. SUE DE GROOT | This is everybody’s beeswax, unless you’re anti Opinion & Analysis
  4. TOM EATON | Toothless opposition is why inept leaders stay in power Opinion & Analysis
  5. MAKHUDU SEFARA | SA needs radical transformation but not from RET Opinion & Analysis

Latest Videos

'We were all suffocating': Survivor speaks about escape from Enyobeni tavern, ...
East London musician creates tribute song after Enyobeni tavern deaths