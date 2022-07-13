×

We've got news for you.

Register on TimesLIVE at no cost to receive newsletters, read exclusive articles & more.
Register now
South Africa

R93m Transnet corruption case postponed to August

13 July 2022 - 16:21
In the dock at the specialised commercial crimes court, from left, Kuben Moodley, Eric Wood, Siyabonga Gama, Garry Pita, Daniel Roy and Phetolo Ramosebudi.
In the dock at the specialised commercial crimes court, from left, Kuben Moodley, Eric Wood, Siyabonga Gama, Garry Pita, Daniel Roy and Phetolo Ramosebudi.
Image: Alaister Russell/TimesLIVE

The R93m corruption case against former Transnet executives and businessmen, including ex-group CEO of Transnet Siyabonga Gama, was postponed on Wednesday until August.

The accused, who appeared in the Palm Ridge magistrate’s court in Johannesburg, are charged with contravention of the Public Finance Management Act, fraud, corruption and money laundering.

The accused are Gama, former acting CFO Garry Pita, former group treasurer Phetolo Ramosebudi, Regiments Capital shareholder Eric Wood, and his employee Daniel Roy, and Kuben Moodley, owner of Albatime.

Investigating Directorate spokesperson Sindisiwe Seboka said the matter has been postponed to August 29 for further investigations.

TimesLIVE Premium previously reported that the charges relate to R93m which Transnet paid Trillian for organising a R30bn club loan to help buy 1,064 locomotives. But it was allegedly a double payment — Transnet had already paid Regiments, where Wood was also a director, for the work. Trillian allegedly did nothing to earn the fee but invoiced Transnet.


Click here for the latest news and analysis of the state capture inquiry

The locomotives deal ballooned from R38bn to R54.5bn, and the controversial Gupta brothers allegedly received about R6bn in kickbacks, the Zondo commission of inquiry into state capture found.  

TimesLIVE

Support independent journalism by subscribing to the Sunday Times. Just R20 for the first month.

READ MORE:

Transnet signs R25.4bn loan with international banks

State-owned rail firm Transnet has agreed to a five-year loan worth $1.5bn (about R25.4bn) with a group of international lenders led by Deutsche Bank ...
News
5 hours ago

Transnet wins rare accolades from logistics sector

Repairs to the flood-ravaged rail system between Durban and Johannesburg are well under way and Transnet has been commended for meeting its ...
Business Times
2 weeks ago

Ex-Transnet executives, ‘Gupta-linked associates’ granted bail after arrest for alleged corruption

Former Transnet CEO Siyabonga Gama and Trillian’s Eric Wood were granted bail of R50,000 and R250,000 respectively by the specialised commercial ...
News
1 month ago
subscribe

Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Commenting is subject to our house rules.

Most read

  1. ‘I was playing pool when I saw a man with an AK-47’: Soweto tavern massacre ... South Africa
  2. As long as the poor are hungry, the rich will never sleep: Kgosientso Ramokgopa News
  3. Plan to get me off Meyiwa murder trial was hatched in Ramaphosa’s office, says ... South Africa
  4. Thieves are coming for your petrol — Here’s how to protect your tank news
  5. Low-skilled Zimbabweans struggle to qualify for SA visas as deadline for expiry ... News

Latest Videos

Tavern owner concerned about security following Soweto mass shooting incident ...
19 identified as July unrest instigators, authorities vow justice will be done