Former Transnet boss Siyabonga Gama appears in court

Former Transnet CEO Siyabonga Gama and Trillian’s Eric Wood appeared in the specialised commercial crimes court in Palm Ridge on Friday together with three other executives.

The other accused are Transnet’s former finance head Garry Pita, ex-treasurer Phetolo Ramosebudi and Trillian co-founder Daniel Roy.

The National Prosecuting Authority’s Investigating Directorate (ID) disclosed the five arrests early on Friday, saying the accused face charges related to allegedly contravening the Public Finance Management Act, fraud, corruption and money laundering.

ID spokesperson Sindisiwe Seboka said they joined alleged Gupta family fixer Kuben Moodley, who was arrested last September in connection with the matter.

TimesLIVE reported at the time that Moodley’s arrest on charges of fraud, theft, corruption and money laundering was linked to contracts allegedly improperly awarded by Transnet to Regiments Capital and Trillian, as well as alleged theft by Regiments Fund managers from the Transnet Second Defined Benefit Fund.

Gama is among the former Transnet executives, including Pita, who state capture inquiry chairperson chief justice Raymond Zondo said should be investigated over transactions between the state-owned enterprise and the Guptas and their associates.

This is a developing story

TimesLIVE

