South Africa

POLL | Should citizens intervene if they see a crime?

21 July 2022 - 13:00
Kyle Zeeman Digital Editor
A man courageously stands up to alleged criminals trying to rob him in the Klerksdorp CBD.
Image: Screenshot from the video

A viral video of a man fending off alleged criminals trying to rob him has sparked a debate about whether bystanders should help those they witness under attack.

The incident happened opposite the home affairs offices in the Klerksdorp CBD.

In the video a man can be seen next to a car, holding a knife, while a group of men lunge at him. He fights back, leading to the men walking away as if nothing had happened.

The woman who took the video, Thato Ledimo, told TimesLIVE that she recorded and shared the incident to bring awareness about crime in the area.

She was criticised by some on social media, who claimed she should have put down the phone and helped the man fight off the alleged criminals.

Others defended her, saying her recording would move police to take action. A few said recording alleged crime was “safer” and provided evidence to possibly convict wrongdoers.

Ledimo said she had no regrets and also feared for her own safety.

“There were hundreds more people who also stood and watched him as he was fighting to protect his possessions,” she said. 

Police spokesperson Col Adéle Myburgh said officers approached the victim to open a case but he refused. 

She said provincial commissioner Lt-Gen Sello Kwena had indicated that “deployment through various operations, including visible patrols, in the Klerksdorp CBD is a priority for provincial and district management to ensure the safety of the community".

“[Kwena] urged the community to work with police in the fight against crime through recognised structures. He emphasised the importance of registering cases when these incidents occur to ensure perpetrators are identified and brought to book," she added.

