'The main problem is poverty': residents and experts on defeating crime in Khayelitsha
Cele says plans for new police station in the area will be fast-tracked, and task team will be revived to monitor crime-fighting
19 July 2022 - 10:37 By Bobby Jordan, SIPOKAZI FOKAZI and Tanya Farber
The promises invoked the future but the songs and sound bites bursting out of Khayelitsha reached deep into the past on Mandela Day...
'The main problem is poverty': residents and experts on defeating crime in Khayelitsha
Cele says plans for new police station in the area will be fast-tracked, and task team will be revived to monitor crime-fighting
The promises invoked the future but the songs and sound bites bursting out of Khayelitsha reached deep into the past on Mandela Day...
This article is reserved for Sunday Times subscribers.
A subscription gives you full digital access to all Sunday Times content.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Registered on the BusinessLIVE, Business Day or Financial Mail websites? Sign in with the same details.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Most read
Latest Videos