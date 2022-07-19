×

We've got news for you.

Register on TimesLIVE at no cost to receive newsletters, read exclusive articles & more.
Register now
News

'The main problem is poverty': residents and experts on defeating crime in Khayelitsha

Cele says plans for new police station in the area will be fast-tracked, and task team will be revived to monitor crime-fighting

19 July 2022 - 10:37 By Bobby Jordan, SIPOKAZI FOKAZI and Tanya Farber

The promises invoked the future but the songs and sound bites bursting out of Khayelitsha reached deep into the past on Mandela Day...

This article is reserved for Sunday Times subscribers.

A subscription gives you full digital access to all Sunday Times content.

Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.

Registered on the BusinessLIVE, Business Day or Financial Mail websites? Sign in with the same details.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.

Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Commenting is subject to our house rules.

Most read

  1. 'The main problem is poverty': residents and experts on defeating crime in ... News
  2. Kidney disease is a silent killer far more common in Africa than thought News
  3. EDITORIAL | It’s a sad state of affairs when the public steps up to fix SA’s ... Opinion & Analysis
  4. ‘Walk straight’: how small-town residents navigate without street signs and ... News
  5. Click to view today's Sunday Times Daily as an edition News

Latest Videos

Gift of the Givers officially open 13th borehole in parched metro
Jessie Duarte’s brother details her final days at funeral