×

We've got news for you.

Register on TimesLIVE at no cost to receive newsletters, read exclusive articles & more.
Register now
South Africa

Cops probe botched 'hit' on taxi owner after Centurion Golf Estate shooting

11 August 2022 - 12:26
A taxi boss was shot and wounded in front of Centurion Golf Estate. Stock photo.
A taxi boss was shot and wounded in front of Centurion Golf Estate. Stock photo.
Image: 123RF/Pop Nukoonrat

Gauteng police are searching for suspects after a taxi owner was shot and wounded in front of Centurion Golf Estate near Pretoria on Wednesday evening.

Four assailants travelling in a white BMW allegedly drove to the estate's parking area and started shooting at the 56-year-old taxi owner.

Gauteng police spokesperson Col Noxolo Kweza said the man is affiliated to a taxi association in Pretoria.

“We are investigating an attempted murder charge,” said Kweza.

The taxi owner was allegedly travelling with a friend in his vehicle when they arrived at the estate. When the victim got out of the vehicle, the suspects started shooting.

A patrolling security officer retaliated, shooting at the suspects. Police confirmed AK47 and R5 cartridges were found on the scene. The victim was transported to hospital.

TimesLIVE

Support independent journalism by subscribing to the Sunday Times. Just R20 for the first month.

READ MORE:

Life in jail for men who murdered taxi owner

Three men were each sentenced to life and 10 years' imprisonment by the Mtunzini circuit court on Wednesday for the murder of taxi owner Nduduzo ...
News
22 hours ago

Durban e-hailing taxi driver arrested for 'fabricating hijacking ordeal'

An e-hailing taxi driver has been arrested for perjury and defeating the ends of justice after he allegedly lied that he had been hijacked and held ...
News
3 days ago

Violent feuds in public transport: Retired judge steps into hot seat

Gauteng public transport and roads infrastructure MEC Jacob Mamabolo has appointed retired judge Jeremiah Shongwe to head the provincial public ...
News
6 days ago
subscribe

Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Commenting is subject to our house rules.

Most read

  1. Army placed on standby for possible deployment due to 'SA deteriorating into ... News
  2. Mkhwebane asks parliamentary committee to summon Ramaphosa South Africa
  3. Woman loses R10m Ferrari key during Pretoria parking lot scrap South Africa
  4. Flashy cars and dodgy deals end in tears as fugitive’s assets are frozen News
  5. Operation Dudula takes fight to Cape Town employers who hire foreign staff South Africa

Latest Videos

Black Sash leaders, 50 years apart, discuss how SA can help women
48 cases related to Marikana massacre litigations are still in court