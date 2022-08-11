Cops probe botched 'hit' on taxi owner after Centurion Golf Estate shooting

Gauteng police are searching for suspects after a taxi owner was shot and wounded in front of Centurion Golf Estate near Pretoria on Wednesday evening.
Four assailants travelling in a white BMW allegedly drove to the estate's parking area and started shooting at the 56-year-old taxi owner.
Gauteng police spokesperson Col Noxolo Kweza said the man is affiliated to a taxi association in Pretoria.
“We are investigating an attempted murder charge,” said Kweza.
The taxi owner was allegedly travelling with a friend in his vehicle when they arrived at the estate. When the victim got out of the vehicle, the suspects started shooting.
A patrolling security officer retaliated, shooting at the suspects. Police confirmed AK47 and R5 cartridges were found on the scene. The victim was transported to hospital.
TimesLIVE
