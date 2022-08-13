×

We've got news for you.

Register on TimesLIVE at no cost to receive newsletters, read exclusive articles & more.
Register now
South Africa

Alleged hitman arrested for murder of Cape Town bus driver

13 August 2022 - 13:40
One of the Intercape buses was shot at during a protracted spate of attacks on long-distance buses.
One of the Intercape buses was shot at during a protracted spate of attacks on long-distance buses.
Image: Supplied

Cape Town police nabbed an alleged hitman on Saturday morning in connection with the murder of a long-distance bus driver. 

The 28-year-old man is linked to the attacks on Intercape buses in Cape Town in March and April. Intercape driver Bongikhaya Machana, 35, was shot in April and died in hospital three days later.

Western Cape police spokesperson Brig Novela Potelwa said the suspect was arrested in the early hours of the morning.

“The suspect was arrested in Klapmuts, in the Cape winelands, during a tracing operation.

Intercape driver dies as gunmen target long-distance bus company

A 35-year-old Intercape bus driver died in a Cape Town hospital on Thursday after being shot outside the company’s depot.
News
3 months ago

“He faces murder and attempted murder charges that relate to the two incidents and will appear in the Bishop Lavis magistrate's court on Monday.”

Potelwa said the police transport violence team was probing other cases linked to the attacks on Intercape buses.

“The arrest of the suspect will go a long way in efforts to curb the attacks on the long-distance bus service,” she said.

“Western Cape police with other agencies in law enforcement have since intensified deployments along identified routes and hotspots. Meanwhile, engagements with affected parties continue. Western Cape SAPS management has applauded the work of the team in efforts to apprehend those responsible for the violence.”

Intercape CEO Johann Ferreira welcomed the arrest.

“The company hopes that this breakthrough leads to further arrests and the successful prosecution of the perpetrators behind a series of violent attacks, including shootings and stone-throwing, as well as other acts of intimidation.”

TimesLIVE

Support independent journalism by subscribing to the Sunday Times. Just R20 for the first month.

READ MORE

Arrest of ‘gangster’ over deadly crime spree is cold comfort for twins left without a dad

To some people Yanga Nyalara is a godsend, to others a cold-hearted murderer
News
1 month ago

Infrastructure projects under siege from violent ‘construction mafia’

A new report tracks the development since 2014 of “local business forums” which often arrive heavily armed at construction sites and shut them down ...
News
1 month ago

Cut crime and economy will boom, says Western Cape police chief

Multiple killings, railway metal theft, gangs, drugs, extortion and kidnappings will keep the undaunted veteran busy
News
4 months ago
subscribe

Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Commenting is subject to our house rules.

Most read

  1. 53-hour water outage in Gauteng starts today, here's who will be affected South Africa
  2. Operation Dudula takes fight to Cape Town employers who hire foreign staff South Africa
  3. Duduzile Zuma's name comes up in Hawks' July riots investigation South Africa
  4. REVEALED | How SA’s most notorious thugs got out of jail free and killed 24, ... News
  5. WATCH | School pupils forcibly demand to address Ramaphosa at Vaal imbizo South Africa

Latest Videos

Cape Town municipal worker allegedly beat slain e-hailing driver with a spade
Black Sash leaders, 50 years apart, discuss how SA can help women