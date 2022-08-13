“He faces murder and attempted murder charges that relate to the two incidents and will appear in the Bishop Lavis magistrate's court on Monday.”
Alleged hitman arrested for murder of Cape Town bus driver
Image: Supplied
Cape Town police nabbed an alleged hitman on Saturday morning in connection with the murder of a long-distance bus driver.
The 28-year-old man is linked to the attacks on Intercape buses in Cape Town in March and April. Intercape driver Bongikhaya Machana, 35, was shot in April and died in hospital three days later.
Western Cape police spokesperson Brig Novela Potelwa said the suspect was arrested in the early hours of the morning.
“The suspect was arrested in Klapmuts, in the Cape winelands, during a tracing operation.
Intercape driver dies as gunmen target long-distance bus company
Intercape CEO Johann Ferreira welcomed the arrest.
“The company hopes that this breakthrough leads to further arrests and the successful prosecution of the perpetrators behind a series of violent attacks, including shootings and stone-throwing, as well as other acts of intimidation.”
