×

We've got news for you.

Register on TimesLIVE at no cost to receive newsletters, read exclusive articles & more.
Register now
South Africa

Serial rapist convicted on four counts to be sentenced on Thursday

30 August 2022 - 22:03 By TImesLIVE
A man who raped four females between 2013 and 2017 will be sentenced on Thursday. Stock photo.
A man who raped four females between 2013 and 2017 will be sentenced on Thursday. Stock photo.
Image: 123RF/Andriy Popov

The high court in Mbombela on Tuesday convicted a 34-year-old serial rapist on four counts of rape.

Thokozani Prince Mazibuko terrorised young women — three of them teenagers — in Nkomazi between 2013 and 2017 with a number of accomplices. He was also found guilty of house robbery and theft.

Police spokesperson Brig Selvy Mohlala said Mazibuko and an accomplice raped a 16-year-old girl in Langloop on January 15 2013. Mazibuko and two accomplices raped another 16-year-old girl — who was seven months pregnant after breaking into her home in Boschfontein. On February 10 the same year, Mazibuko raped a woman aged 25 after breaking into her home in Langloop.

The accused raped another teenager, 19,  at Boschfontein during the night of January 11 2017.

Mazibuko was arrested at Langloop on January 16 2020.

During his court appearance, police successfully opposed bail and he was remanded in custody throughout the trial.

“Mazibuko never exposed his accomplices.  He is expected to be sentenced on Thursday,” Mohlala said.

TimesLIVE

Support independent journalism by subscribing to the Sunday Times. Just R20 for the first month.

Information regulator summonses SAPS to explain leak of Krugersdorp rape victims' details

The information regulator has summonsed the SA Police Service to explain the alleged leak of personal information about the Krugersdorp rape victims.
News
14 hours ago

Housebreaking, murder and rape are top three crimes committed by children

A report by the department of justice has revealed that the top crimes that children under the age of 18 were convicted of and imprisoned for were ...
News
4 days ago

Man, 21, arrested for allegedly raping and impregnating 14-year-old sister

Police in Winburg in the Free State arrested a 21-year-old man on Tuesday following allegations he raped and impregnated his 14-year-old sister.
News
5 days ago
subscribe

Most read

  1. ‘It’s us or the ANC’: John Steenhuisen’s ultimatum to EFF Politics
  2. 'We are desperate to keep our son at the school': Parents crowdfund to raise ... South Africa
  3. Outcry over Tshwane invasion as EFF Gauteng gives away ‘free land’ News
  4. ‘He's celebrating government failure’: Mashaba slams Ramaphosa for praising ... South Africa
  5. Paul Mashatile steams ahead in deputy race Politics

Latest Videos

Parliament doesn't back down to Ramaphosa's response on Phala Phala game farm ...
EFF members thrown out of parliament (again)