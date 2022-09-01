Police arrested five men after a robbery at a supermarket in Piet Retief in Mpumalanga on Thursday afternoon.
Police said the group of armed suspects stormed into the Pick n Pay supermarket at 1pm and robbed people inside the shop of several items, including cigarettes and an undisclosed amount of cash. The suspects then fled in a VW Jetta.
Law-enforcement agencies who were alerted about the robbery spotted the vehicle on the N12 near Piet Retief. After stopping the vehicle which was occupied by four men, police found three firearms with ammunition as well as some cigarettes and cash.
“The four were arrested and the members managed to obtain information that led them to apprehend the fifth suspect, who is believed to be part of the group,” police spokesperson Brig Selvy Mohlala said.
The five suspects are expected to appear in the Piet Retief magistrate's court on Monday to face charges including possession of unlicensed firearms with ammunition and possession of suspected stolen property.
“The firearms will undergo ballistic testing to determine if they were used in other crimes,” Mohlala said.
TimesLIVE
Support independent journalism by subscribing to the Sunday Times. Just R20 for the first month.
Five suspects arrested after robbery at Piet Retief supermarket
Image: 123RF
Police arrested five men after a robbery at a supermarket in Piet Retief in Mpumalanga on Thursday afternoon.
Police said the group of armed suspects stormed into the Pick n Pay supermarket at 1pm and robbed people inside the shop of several items, including cigarettes and an undisclosed amount of cash. The suspects then fled in a VW Jetta.
Law-enforcement agencies who were alerted about the robbery spotted the vehicle on the N12 near Piet Retief. After stopping the vehicle which was occupied by four men, police found three firearms with ammunition as well as some cigarettes and cash.
“The four were arrested and the members managed to obtain information that led them to apprehend the fifth suspect, who is believed to be part of the group,” police spokesperson Brig Selvy Mohlala said.
The five suspects are expected to appear in the Piet Retief magistrate's court on Monday to face charges including possession of unlicensed firearms with ammunition and possession of suspected stolen property.
“The firearms will undergo ballistic testing to determine if they were used in other crimes,” Mohlala said.
TimesLIVE
Support independent journalism by subscribing to the Sunday Times. Just R20 for the first month.
READ MORE :
More South Africans are feeling unsafe as crime rate increases, says Stats SA
Law enforcement agencies to pilot new legislative tool targeting unexplained wealth
Victims of crime cite housebreaking as biggest concern, but few pay for extra protection
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
News and promos in your inboxsubscribe
Most read
Latest Videos