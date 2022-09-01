These were SA’s best selling cars in August

Despite rising inflation and a recent interest rate hike, demand in SA’s new-vehicle market continued to grow in August. It was the second-best performing sales month this year, with 47,420 units sold, according to Naamsa.

This was 14.2% higher than the same month last year, and market prospects for the remainder of the year could hold further promise, said Lebogang Gaoaketse, head of marketing and communications at WesBank, despite further expected rate increases.

Passenger cars grew 14.6% to 31,269 units compared with August last year, representing very similar volumes to July. Light commercial vehicles contributed 13,281 units, up 13.1% year-on-year and a far better performance than the 9,552 sales last month.

The new-vehicle market’s performance year-to-date is 13.8% ahead of the corresponding period in 2021.

After production recently resumed at its Durban factory following its temporary closure due to flooding, Toyota resumed its firm dominance of the market. It sold 11,138 vehicles last month, ahead of second-placed Volkswagen on 6,693 units and third-placed Suzuki (4,164). Hyundai followed on 3,129 units ahead of Nissan (2,644), Renault (2,350), Ford (2,341), Isuzu (2,122), Kia (2,035), Haval (1,797), Mahindra (1,332), Chery (1,320), BMW (1,064), Mercedes-Benz (999) and Stellantis (730).

The locally built Toyota Hilux, with 3,417 units, was back to its top spot as SA’s best-selling vehicle last month. Its rivals, the Ford Ranger (1,791) and Isuzu D-Max (1,789), also had a good month as did Nissan's NP200 half-tonner (1,397).

The locally built Volkswagen Polo Vivo was the best-selling passenger car with 2,359 units sold, ahead of the Toyota Urban Cruiser (1,905), Suzuki Swift (1,369), VW Polo (1,286), Toyota Corolla Cross (1,129), VW T-Cross (1.000) and Renault Kiger (999).