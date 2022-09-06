SA’s economy is smaller than it was before the coronavirus pandemic struck, after the worst flooding in almost three decades and severe power outages caused it to shrink in the second quarter.
GDP contracted 0.7% in the three months through June, compared with downwardly revised growth of 1.7% in the previous quarter, Stats SA said on Tuesday. That’s the first decline since the third quarter of last year, when deadly riots and a cyberattack at state-owned port and freight rail operator Transnet weighed on the economy.
The median of 13 economists’ estimates in a Bloomberg survey was for a slump of 0.8%. The economy grew 0.2% from a year earlier, compared with a forecast of 0.6% growth in a separate survey.
At an annualised R4.57-trillion ($266.2bn) in the three months through June, GDP is now about R21bn lower than the fourth quarter of 2019, before the pandemic struck.
The quarterly decline comes after heavy rains in KwaZulu-Natal, the second-biggest contributor to SA’s GDP, triggered floods and landslides that washed away roads, bridges and houses, halted operations at vehicle-manufacturing plants and wrecked infrastructure at Sub-Saharan Africa’s biggest container port.
Load-shedding — imposed on more than half of the days in the second quarter, according to Bloomberg calculations — also contributed to the drop.
Africa’s most-industrialised economy remains stuck in its longest downward phase since World War 2 and hasn’t grown by more than 3% annually since 2012.
Slow policy reforms, weak business sentiment and high levels of crime continue to weigh on fixed investment spending, with private companies wary of committing large sums of money to domestic projects. Gross fixed capital formation rose 0.5% from the previous quarter.
SA’s economy stuck in its longest downward phase since World War 2
Economy is smaller than before the Covid pandemic and hasn’t grown by more than 3% annually since 2012.
Image: Bloomberg
SA’s economy is smaller than it was before the coronavirus pandemic struck, after the worst flooding in almost three decades and severe power outages caused it to shrink in the second quarter.
GDP contracted 0.7% in the three months through June, compared with downwardly revised growth of 1.7% in the previous quarter, Stats SA said on Tuesday. That’s the first decline since the third quarter of last year, when deadly riots and a cyberattack at state-owned port and freight rail operator Transnet weighed on the economy.
The median of 13 economists’ estimates in a Bloomberg survey was for a slump of 0.8%. The economy grew 0.2% from a year earlier, compared with a forecast of 0.6% growth in a separate survey.
At an annualised R4.57-trillion ($266.2bn) in the three months through June, GDP is now about R21bn lower than the fourth quarter of 2019, before the pandemic struck.
The quarterly decline comes after heavy rains in KwaZulu-Natal, the second-biggest contributor to SA’s GDP, triggered floods and landslides that washed away roads, bridges and houses, halted operations at vehicle-manufacturing plants and wrecked infrastructure at Sub-Saharan Africa’s biggest container port.
Load-shedding — imposed on more than half of the days in the second quarter, according to Bloomberg calculations — also contributed to the drop.
Africa’s most-industrialised economy remains stuck in its longest downward phase since World War 2 and hasn’t grown by more than 3% annually since 2012.
Slow policy reforms, weak business sentiment and high levels of crime continue to weigh on fixed investment spending, with private companies wary of committing large sums of money to domestic projects. Gross fixed capital formation rose 0.5% from the previous quarter.
Load-shedding impact on GDP data a concern for government
Household spending, which accounts for about two-thirds of GDP, grew 0.6% in the second quarter. Household consumption expenditure is likely to come under further pressure as consumers reel from high fuel and food prices and an aggressive interest-rate hiking cycle. Consumer sentiment about future prospects is at the worst since the mid-1980s.
Sluggish economic growth and mounting price pressures pose a threat to social stability in one of the world’s most unequal societies and could complicate efforts to reduce fiscal deficits and debt, and the government is considering widening the welfare net that already includes almost half the population. Extreme inequality, poverty and high unemployment are seen as a legacy of the apartheid system that disadvantaged the black majority.
Economic growth in the third and fourth quarters of the year won’t reach 1%, according to central bank forecasts.
Rising interest-rates, an erosion in consumer spending power, supply-chain disruptions stemming from China’s Covid Zero measures and war-induced tensions in the EU are among the risks to the domestic growth outlook for the second half of 2022.
More stories like this are available on bloomberg.com
MORE:
SA’s economy at ‘almost unfixable’ point
Unemployment eases: 15.6-million people have a job, while 8-million don't
Foresight and flexibility are what Southern African countries need for growth
Ramaphosa blames July 2021 unrest, Covid and floods for unemployment and slow economic growth
Bus sector sheds 7,000 jobs, unions lose members
Nearly half of SA women are 'out of the labour force', many of those with jobs earn poorly
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
News and promos in your inboxsubscribe
Most read
Latest Videos