Soccer

PODCAST | Orlando Pirates approached me, says coach Riveiro

06 September 2022 - 13:57 By Marc Strydom
Orlando Pirates coach Jose Riveiro during their DStv Premiership match against Maritzburg United at Harry Gwala Stadium in Pietermaritzburg on September 4 2022.
Image: Darren Stewart/Gallo Images

Orlando Pirates coach Jose Riveiro says Orlando Pirates approached him, and the professionalism of their approach was part of what convinced the Spaniard to take a U-turn in his career and coach in SA.

The 44-year-old told Marawa Sports Worldwide he had some idea what to expect in the Premier Soccer League, but has been pleasantly surprised at the level of football since the start of the 2022-23 season.

Riveiro had coached mostly in Finland, establishing a good reputation steering unfashionable FC Inter Turku, who boast one top-flight Veikkausliiga title in their 32-year history, to second, second and third place from 2019 to 2021.

He had a “good relationship” with Ghana international Anthony Annan, his player at Turku and HJK Helsinki, who the coach spoke to about coaching in Africa.

“We spoke a lot about African football and especially about the SA league — he always highlighted this league as the most attractive on the continent, so what I found here was not totally new for me,” Riveiro said.

“Once I got here my perspective changed totally — about the level of the league, of the teams, the football players as individuals, how well organised the competition is. And the picture now is much more positive than before I had the chance to coach here.”

Riveiro said he was approached by Pirates to take their head coaching job.

“It was unexpected. I don't have an agent — I was trying to make my previous work get value in the market.

“It was a period of about seven months from finishing my last job where I was involved in several interviews to get a new contract in Europe and a few opportunities in Asia.

“At the end of that process this possibility to coach Orlando Pirates just appeared. What I can say is that the approach from the club was extremely professional from the first minute.

“They knew me very well, not only as a technical profile as a coach but also as a human being. The process was easy — very professional, very honest, very open about what they were looking for and also what I was looking for in making a very important decision in my life, which was to come to a different country and continue my job here.”

Pirates have shown promise under the Spaniard, striving for an expressive, technical brand of football.

Bucs are in third place in the DStv Premiership after three wins, two draws and two defeats in seven matches. They contest the two-legged MTN8 semifinals against Mamelodi Sundowns in October.

For more episodes, click here.

TimesLIVE

