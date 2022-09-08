×

South Africa

Cattle movement ban lifted but foot-and-mouth monitoring retained

08 September 2022 - 10:08 By TimesLIVE
The disease management area will be retained in parts of Limpopo, Free State and KZN. File photo.
Image: Randell Roskruge

Agriculture minister Thoko Didiza has lifted the countrywide ban on the movement of cattle after measures to limit the spread of foot-and-mouth disease were implemented 21 days ago.

In parts of Limpopo, the Free State and KwaZulu-Natal, however, the disease management area will be retained. These include:

  • Marquad, Viljoenskroon and Harrismith in the Free State; and
  • Nongoma, Ulundi, Hlabisa, Hluhluwe and Mtubatuba in KZN.

“We will continue with surveillance and vaccination in these areas that still have active infections. We call upon farmers and communities to observe the health protocols that have been put in place and refrain from illegal movement of cattle/animals,” she said.

In Gauteng and the North West there have been suspect cases around quarantined farms.

No new cases have been picked up in the past week in Mpumalanga.

Didiza said the Eastern Cape, Western Cape and Northern Cape have not had a single case before and during the 21 days.

In provinces where cattle movements are permitted, they must be accompanied by owner declarations and recipients undertaking to isolate the animals for at least 28 days before introducing them to the main herd.

