South Africa

Father drowns while saving daughter at KZN beach

12 September 2022 - 08:10
Nivashni Nair Senior reporter
Medi Response paramedics said the family were taking photographs on rocks when a wave washed the child into the surf. The father saved the child before he got into distress.
Image: supplied

A father drowned while saving his child at Thompson’s Bay in KwaZulu-Natal on Sunday afternoon.

Medi Response paramedics said the family had been taking photographs on rocks when a wave washed the child into the surf.

“The man dived in after the child and managed to pass her to a relative. He then got into distress and was swept away,” Medi Response said.

On arrival of rescue crews, the man was spotted floating in the ocean.

“Medi Response rescue swimmers entered the water and managed to return to shore with the individual. Despite extensive advanced life support attempts to resuscitate the man, the man was declared dead at the scene,” said Medi Response. 

TimesLIVE

