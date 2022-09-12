×

We've got news for you.

Register on TimesLIVE at no cost to receive newsletters, read exclusive articles & more.
Register now
Soccer

Zwane must fall? Fans fuming over Kaizer Chiefs’ draw

12 September 2022 - 08:09
Kyle Zeeman Digital Editor
Kaizer Chiefs coach Arthur Zwane found himself trending on social media in reaction to his team's draw with Marumo Gallants.
Kaizer Chiefs coach Arthur Zwane found himself trending on social media in reaction to his team's draw with Marumo Gallants.
Image: Lefty Shivambu/Gallo Images

Soweto giants Kaizer Chiefs and their coach Arthur Zwane have been dragged by some fans on social media after their draw with Marumo Gallants over the weekend.

Amakhosi were heading for defeat at Rustenburg's Royal Bafokeng Stadium after a 12th minute strike from Mahlatse Makudubela put the home side ahead, before Zitha Kwinika headed in from a free-kick to level the game with only minutes on the clock.

Zwane encouraged his players to play expressive ball, but they were often hit a brick wall in Gallants' defence until Kwinika's breakthrough.

The result of Sunday’s draw was that it left Amakhosi in 14th place, only one place above Gallants, who recently fired coach Romain Folz .

This was a fact not lost on fans, who flooded social media with messages slamming the team and Zwane.

While some stressed patience, others said it was time to bring in former Sundowns coach Pitso Mosimane.

Here's a glimpse into some reactions:

READ MORE:

Kaizer Chiefs toil to draw against Gallants that leaves them in 14th place

It seems like two steps forward and one back for Arthur Zwane's new-look, young Kaizer Chiefs, and Sunday's 1-1 DStv Premiership draw against Marumo ...
Sport
16 hours ago

Stadium rents forcing clubs to hike prices

High costs of renting stadiums has forced Premier Soccer League (PSL) clubs to increase match ticket prices, especially when they play against ...
Sport
1 day ago

Chiefs and PSL punished for pitch invasion in Stellenbosch

The Premier Soccer League disciplinary committee slapped Kaizer Chiefs with a hefty fine for its supporters' pitch invasion in the match against ...
Sport
3 days ago
subscribe

Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Commenting is subject to our house rules.

Most read

  1. Boks send Jantjies packing Rugby
  2. MARC STRYDOM | When pigs fly Mammila will become Bafana coach Sport
  3. Roger de Sa flies out to Tehran to coach in the Fifa World Cup Soccer
  4. Percy who? asks Orlando Pirates coach Riveiro on Bafana star Tau Soccer
  5. MARK KEOHANE | Moodie’s inspiring story a true game changer Sport

Latest Videos

Privately owned rhino are under threat
Joburg coalition lays charges against ANC over 'votes for bribes'