Soweto giants Kaizer Chiefs and their coach Arthur Zwane have been dragged by some fans on social media after their draw with Marumo Gallants over the weekend.
Amakhosi were heading for defeat at Rustenburg's Royal Bafokeng Stadium after a 12th minute strike from Mahlatse Makudubela put the home side ahead, before Zitha Kwinika headed in from a free-kick to level the game with only minutes on the clock.
Zwane encouraged his players to play expressive ball, but they were often hit a brick wall in Gallants' defence until Kwinika's breakthrough.
The result of Sunday’s draw was that it left Amakhosi in 14th place, only one place above Gallants, who recently fired coach Romain Folz .
This was a fact not lost on fans, who flooded social media with messages slamming the team and Zwane.
While some stressed patience, others said it was time to bring in former Sundowns coach Pitso Mosimane.
Here's a glimpse into some reactions:
Zwane must fall? Fans fuming over Kaizer Chiefs’ draw
Image: Lefty Shivambu/Gallo Images
Soweto giants Kaizer Chiefs and their coach Arthur Zwane have been dragged by some fans on social media after their draw with Marumo Gallants over the weekend.
Amakhosi were heading for defeat at Rustenburg's Royal Bafokeng Stadium after a 12th minute strike from Mahlatse Makudubela put the home side ahead, before Zitha Kwinika headed in from a free-kick to level the game with only minutes on the clock.
Zwane encouraged his players to play expressive ball, but they were often hit a brick wall in Gallants' defence until Kwinika's breakthrough.
The result of Sunday’s draw was that it left Amakhosi in 14th place, only one place above Gallants, who recently fired coach Romain Folz .
This was a fact not lost on fans, who flooded social media with messages slamming the team and Zwane.
While some stressed patience, others said it was time to bring in former Sundowns coach Pitso Mosimane.
Here's a glimpse into some reactions:
READ MORE:
Kaizer Chiefs toil to draw against Gallants that leaves them in 14th place
Stadium rents forcing clubs to hike prices
Chiefs and PSL punished for pitch invasion in Stellenbosch
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Most read
Latest Videos