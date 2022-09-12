×

We've got news for you.

Register on TimesLIVE at no cost to receive newsletters, read exclusive articles & more.
Register now
South Africa

WATCH LIVE | Senzo Meyiwa murder trial continues

12 September 2022 - 10:12 By TimesLIVE

The murder trial of former Bafana Bafana goalkeeper Senzo Meyiwa continues in the Pretoria high court on Monday, with a third witness expected to take the stand.

The second witness in the trial, Sgt Patrick Mlungisi Mthethwa, on Friday said he did not find any evidence when police inspected the kitchen counter at the Vosloorus house where Meyiwa was shot in 2014.

Mthethwa emphasised during cross-examination that a Capt Zwane was the first officer on the scene, followed by Sgt Thabo Mosia and then Brig Philani Ndlovu. This contrasts with the testimony of Mosia, who said he had found Ndlovu at the crime scene when he arrived.

Mthethwa said when he and his colleague arrived, Zwane — and not Ndlovu, as Mosia has stated in his testimony — was telling Mosia what happened and showing him what had been shown to him.

“I don't know where he got it that he [Ndlovu] arrived first,” Mthethwa said.

TimesLIVE

Support independent journalism by subscribing to the Sunday Times. Just R20 for the first month.

MORE:

Second witness concludes testimony in Meyiwa trial

The second witness in the Senzo Meyiwa murder trial, Sgt Patrick Mlungisi Mthethwa, on Friday said he did not find any evidence when police inspected ...
News
2 days ago

WATCH | 'Amakani can't be a can' — the Senzo Meyiwa trial translation moemish that has everyone talking

A court interpreter's stand-off with a defence attorney in the Senzo Meyiwa murder trial on Thursday has gone viral.
News
3 days ago

LISTEN | Inexperienced officers compromised Meyiwa murder scene, court told

Advocate Zandile Mshololo told Sgt Patrick Mlungisi Mthethwa at his cross-examination on Friday that had he not left the crime scene unprotected, it ...
News
2 days ago

Cop in Senzo Meyiwa murder trial contradicts crucial evidence given by his colleague

Sgt Mlungisi Mthethwa, the second witness to testify in the Senzo Meyiwa murder trial, was expected to return to the stand on Friday.
News
3 days ago
subscribe

Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Commenting is subject to our house rules.

Most read

  1. Dlamini-Zuma confirms she will challenge Ramaphosa Politics
  2. Construction mafias threaten to destroy SA News
  3. First picture of giant whirlpool off Wild Coast has scientists pondering South Africa
  4. Mhlathuze Water millions allegedly went into building mansions for CEO and ... News
  5. About the queen? Malema’s ‘good riddance; only one remains in SA’ comments get ... South Africa

Latest Videos

Privately owned rhino are under threat
Joburg coalition lays charges against ANC over 'votes for bribes'