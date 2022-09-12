Mthethwa emphasised during cross-examination that a Capt Zwane was the first officer on the scene, followed by Sgt Thabo Mosia and then Brig Philani Ndlovu. This contrasts with the testimony of Mosia, who said he had found Ndlovu at the crime scene when he arrived.
Mthethwa said when he and his colleague arrived, Zwane — and not Ndlovu, as Mosia has stated in his testimony — was telling Mosia what happened and showing him what had been shown to him.
“I don't know where he got it that he [Ndlovu] arrived first,” Mthethwa said.
TimesLIVE
WATCH LIVE | Senzo Meyiwa murder trial continues
The murder trial of former Bafana Bafana goalkeeper Senzo Meyiwa continues in the Pretoria high court on Monday, with a third witness expected to take the stand.
The second witness in the trial, Sgt Patrick Mlungisi Mthethwa, on Friday said he did not find any evidence when police inspected the kitchen counter at the Vosloorus house where Meyiwa was shot in 2014.
