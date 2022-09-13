The murder trial of former Bafana Bafana soccer star Senzo Meyiwa continues on Tuesday.
Meyiwa’s family said testimony revealed in his murder trial thus far led to them feeling let down by the police. After missing several previous court proceedings, the family was in the high court in Pretoria on Monday, when a new witness was expected to take to the stand. This witness was reportedly inside the Vosloorus house when Meyiwa was shot in October 2014.
The witness's testimony was, however, delayed until Tuesday as there was a problem transporting the person from Durban to Gauteng.
Advocate George Baloyi, for the state, said they could not secure a flight from Durban for him over the weekend. The defence opposed the application, saying the state could have brought other witnesses who were in the house to take the stand in the absence of the witness flying from Durban
“As a family, we feel the police have failed us. It’s been a long time and if there are police who do not want to tell the truth, they are the ones we are trusting in, and it’s a shame for us,” said Nomalanga Meyiwa, Senzo’s sister.
WATCH | Senzo Meyiwa murder trial continues
