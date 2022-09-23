Audit trail runs by tax authorities to curb wildlife crime

To clamp down on the illicit rhino horn industry and other types of wildlife crimes, the SA Revenue Service (Sars) says it has initiated measures to make it “hard and costly” for offenders.
Several specialised divisions within Sars are focusing on tax audit investigations aimed at suspected non-compliant taxpayers, actors and facilitators benefitting directly or indirectly from tax evasion and illicit financial flows stemming from wildlife crime.
In a recent operation by law enforcement agencies, Sars said searches were conducted at 11 private and business properties operated by individuals who are allegedly engaged in tax evasion and wildlife trafficking. Several arrests were made, including active police officers.
“Tax investigations have resulted in notable successes, including legal recovery, civil proceedings and criminal charges against a criminal syndicate involved in wildlife trafficking, including rhino poaching.”
Legal actions mounted by Sars against members of the criminal syndicate include sequestration and forfeiture of the proceeds of crime.
“Wildlife crime and illicit trade by transnational organised crime groups threatens not only our iconic species, like the rhino and pangolin, but have a direct negative impact on the SA tourism industry which contributes more than R268bn (4.3%) of GDP annually and employs more than 1.1-million people,” said Sars commissioner Edward Kieswetter.
“Environmental crimes and the illegal trade in natural resources are closely associated to financial crimes like tax evasion, tax fraud, money laundering, illicit financial flow, corruption, drug trafficking and human trafficking.”
Sars said the illicit hunting of rhino and trading in rhino horns constitutes a national and an international crime. Citing International Union for Conservation of Nature data that there were only 22,137 rhinos, black and white, left in Africa at the end of 2021, Sars said it will do all it can within its ambit under the provisions of the law to confront criminal gangs.
TimesLIVE
Support independent journalism by subscribing to the Sunday Times. Just R20 for the first month.
Audit trail runs by tax authorities to curb wildlife crime
Image: MARIANNE SCHWANKHART
To clamp down on the illicit rhino horn industry and other types of wildlife crimes, the SA Revenue Service (Sars) says it has initiated measures to make it “hard and costly” for offenders.
Several specialised divisions within Sars are focusing on tax audit investigations aimed at suspected non-compliant taxpayers, actors and facilitators benefitting directly or indirectly from tax evasion and illicit financial flows stemming from wildlife crime.
In a recent operation by law enforcement agencies, Sars said searches were conducted at 11 private and business properties operated by individuals who are allegedly engaged in tax evasion and wildlife trafficking. Several arrests were made, including active police officers.
“Tax investigations have resulted in notable successes, including legal recovery, civil proceedings and criminal charges against a criminal syndicate involved in wildlife trafficking, including rhino poaching.”
Legal actions mounted by Sars against members of the criminal syndicate include sequestration and forfeiture of the proceeds of crime.
“Wildlife crime and illicit trade by transnational organised crime groups threatens not only our iconic species, like the rhino and pangolin, but have a direct negative impact on the SA tourism industry which contributes more than R268bn (4.3%) of GDP annually and employs more than 1.1-million people,” said Sars commissioner Edward Kieswetter.
“Environmental crimes and the illegal trade in natural resources are closely associated to financial crimes like tax evasion, tax fraud, money laundering, illicit financial flow, corruption, drug trafficking and human trafficking.”
Sars said the illicit hunting of rhino and trading in rhino horns constitutes a national and an international crime. Citing International Union for Conservation of Nature data that there were only 22,137 rhinos, black and white, left in Africa at the end of 2021, Sars said it will do all it can within its ambit under the provisions of the law to confront criminal gangs.
TimesLIVE
Support independent journalism by subscribing to the Sunday Times. Just R20 for the first month.
READ MORE:
Rhino horn trafficking must be treated as transnational organised crime, say wildlife organisations
Posthumous award for Timbavati game ranger 'killed in hit'
WATCH | Private rhino owners bear the brunt of protecting wildlife
Rhino poaching and illegal trade declining but remain critical
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
News and promos in your inboxsubscribe
Most read
Latest Videos